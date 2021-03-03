23:42
President Sadyr Japarov completes state visit to Kazakhstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov paid a state visit to Kazakhstan on March 2-3. Press service of the head of state reported.

The state visit began with the official meeting ceremony with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The heads of state held talks in narrow and expanded formats, discussed topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, as well as further prospects for joint interaction.

A number of documents were signed aimed at further deepening of Kyrgyz-Kazakh bilateral cooperation, including a joint statement by the Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Sadyr Japarov also met with the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Chairman of the Mazhilis of Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin and the Prime Minister Askar Mamin. The head of state also visited the museum of the first president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, and laid a wreath at the Monument of the Defenders of the Fatherland in Nur-Sultan city.

The second day of the state visit began with a meeting of Sadyr Japarov with the business community and representatives of the business circles of Kazakhstan. In addition, the head of state presented a state award — the Dostuk Order to Bayangali Alimzhanov, the only manaschi in Kazakhstan.

The state visit ended with a joint visit of Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Astana International Financial Center.

Sadyr Japarov has already returned to Bishkek.
