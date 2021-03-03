Sadyr Japarov urges Kazakhstan's businessmen to invest in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the business community of Kazakhstan and urged them to invest in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

Heads and representatives of several dozen large companies in Kazakhstan attended the event. The meeting was held in the Q&A format. Sadyr Japarov, heads of ministries and departments of the country, answered the questions of potential Kazakh investors.

The President noted that Kazakhstan is one of the key trading partners of Kyrgyzstan, and despite the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the volume of direct Kazakh investments in 2020 increased by 9 percent. At the same time, he admitted that the states do not fully use their trade and economic potential, and dwelled on the existing prerequisites for increasing trade.

«The leader of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noted the need for implementation of new joint infrastructure projects and full involvement of cross-border nodes as one of the priority areas, including within the framework of linking the EAEU with the Belt and Road Initiative. We fully support and express our readiness to use the trade and transit potential of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan through creation of joint wholesale and logistics complexes with participation of foreign partners,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He stressed that Kyrgyzstan has been actively working to improve investment and trade policies, conducts work to increase market access and expand sales markets, creating favorable conditions for doing business and ensuring protection of the rights of entrepreneurs and investors.

The head of state told about one of the first decrees aimed at strengthening the protection of the property of entrepreneurs and investors, excluding unjustified state interference in the economic activities of business entities.

«We pay special attention to the issue of ensuring safety of the activities of investment objects and property of investors, removal of barriers and simplifying the requirements established in the national legislation on investment issues,» he assured.

In addition, Sadyr Japarov mentioned innovations in the customs and tax spheres, aimed at improving the quality and transparency of the services provided. He added that Kyrgyzstan started using digital technologies in the field of agriculture with elements of e-commerce to ensure the traceability and safety of agricultural products.

«The single window principle is being successfully implemented in agriculture to ensure access of agriculture business to land, water and pasture resources for transformation of agricultural land for production purposes,» the President concluded.