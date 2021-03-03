Sadyr Japarov recites poem in Kazakh at meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov recited a poem in Kazakh at a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«Thank you, Kassym-Jomart Kemelovich, I am very glad to be here. I want to thank you for the invitation and warm welcome. Our peoples are brotherly. The poet Juban Muldagaliev also told about this in his work. Therefore, there should be no problems and disagreements between us,» the head of state said and read a poem by the poet.

Sadyr Japarov is in the Republic of Kazakhstan.