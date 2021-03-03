President Sadyr Japarov meets with Nurlan Nigmatulin

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin. Presidential press service reported.

An exchange of views took place on activization of interstate relations, including at the level of the Parliaments of the two countries.

Nurlan Nigmatulin noted that the state visit of Sadyr Japarov took place at a special time — in the year of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. He emphasized with satisfaction that all these years the peoples of the two states were close, overcame all the difficulties and hardships on the way of the young countries, which is facilitated by the centuries-old bonds of friendship and good neighborliness.

«There are no political disagreements between the states, bilateral relations are progressively developing. This is the great merit of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who always stresses the special importance of interaction with Kyrgyzstan. President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also attaches paramount importance to deepening joint cooperation,» Nurlan Nigmatulin said.

«The peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have long been linked by bonds of brotherhood, friendship and good neighborliness. I believe that our peoples should continue to improve the traditions and values ​​inherited from our ancestors,» Sadyr Japarov noted in turn.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic also met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin. An exchange of views took place on the development of trade and economic cooperation, expansion of cultural and humanitarian interaction, as well as discussion of other topical topics on the joint agenda.

Askar Mamin noted the importance of strengthening friendly ties between the fraternal peoples and expressed readiness to deepen mutually beneficial economic cooperation between the countries. Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude on behalf of the Kyrgyz people for the large-scale assistance during the outbreak of coronavirus infection in 2020, which was one of the first provided to Kyrgyzstan by the government of Kazakhstan, including creation of «green corridors» for the return of Kyrgyzstanis.

The President of Kyrgyzstan also laid a wreath at the Monument of the Defenders of Fatherland in Nur-Sultan city.