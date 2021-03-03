OSCE hands over computers, laptops to Emergency Situations Ministry

The OSCE donated 2 laptops and 11 computers to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

The Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev met with the OSCE Ambassador Pierre Von Arx.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further cooperation and summed up the joint results achieved.

The parties signed an action plan for cooperation for 2021.

The Minister thanked the OSCE for the assistance provided in the fight against COVID-19 and comprehensive support in increasing the capacity of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic and stressed active and fruitful cooperation in the field of disaster risk reduction.

«In order to increase the efficiency of decision-making and potential of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the OSCE provided the ministry with computer equipment free of charge. In addition, the ministry received from the organization «Atlas of natural and man-made hazards in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic», where dangerous natural zones of the country are marked, such as tailing dumps, earthquake-prone and avalanche-forming areas, and so on,» the statement says.

Boobek Azhikeev awarded the OSCE Ambassador Pierre Von Arx with a medal «For Strengthening Civil-Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic».