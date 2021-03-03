09:51
USD 84.81
EUR 101.79
RUB 1.14
English

OSCE hands over computers, laptops to Emergency Situations Ministry

The OSCE donated 2 laptops and 11 computers to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

The Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev met with the OSCE Ambassador Pierre Von Arx.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further cooperation and summed up the joint results achieved.

The parties signed an action plan for cooperation for 2021.

The Minister thanked the OSCE for the assistance provided in the fight against COVID-19 and comprehensive support in increasing the capacity of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic and stressed active and fruitful cooperation in the field of disaster risk reduction.

«In order to increase the efficiency of decision-making and potential of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the OSCE provided the ministry with computer equipment free of charge. In addition, the ministry received from the organization «Atlas of natural and man-made hazards in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic», where dangerous natural zones of the country are marked, such as tailing dumps, earthquake-prone and avalanche-forming areas, and so on,» the statement says.

Boobek Azhikeev awarded the OSCE Ambassador Pierre Von Arx with a medal «For Strengthening Civil-Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic».
link: https://24.kg/english/185205/
views: 77
Print
Related
OSCE to train Plenipotentiaries in regions in investment projects development
Single-person protest against amendments to Constitution held at OSCE office
OSCE observer mission names violations during elections in Kyrgyzstan
OSCE observers: Presidential elections were well organized
OSCE calls on parties to conflict in Kyrgyzstan to refrain from violence
Elections 2020: OSCE / ODIHR sends observers to Kyrgyzstan
OSCE: Manipulation of Information law may result in media freedom restrictions
OSCE representative comments on arson attack on Channel Three in Talas
OSCE concerned over new amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law in Kyrgyzstan
OSCE Office hands over personal protective equipment for doctors in Bishkek
Popular
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan
Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan: I would like to see more libraries in Bishkek Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan: I would like to see more libraries in Bishkek
3 March, Wednesday
09:46
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Nurlan Nigmatulin President Sadyr Japarov meets with Nurlan Nigmatulin
09:32
CEC of Kyrgyzstan receives document on initiation of referendum
09:24
OSCE hands over computers, laptops to Emergency Situations Ministry
2 March, Tuesday
23:05
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Nursultan Nazarbayev
22:51
Relevant committee of Parliament approves new draft Constitution
21:50
Crime lord Kamchi Kolbaev released
21:41
Ex-head of Almazbek Atambayev’s press service summoned for interrogation
21:34
Fuel shortage possible in Kyrgyzstan