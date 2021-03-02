Sadyr Japarov's visit to Kazakhstan: What documents signed in Nur-Sultan

A number of documents were signed within the framework of Sadyr Japarov’s state visit to Kazakhstan. Presidential press service reported.

The governments of the two countries signed an agreement on provision of gratuitous military-technical assistance; between the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan — on development of national sports and folk games. A plan of measures for cooperation between the Ministries of Defense for 2021, a plan for joint activities of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety and the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2021–2022 was approved.

A program of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries for 2021-2022 and a Memorandum of Understanding between the State Digital Development Service of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan were signed. The Energy Ministries signed a protocol on exchange of electricity.

Speaking to reporters, the President Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz side was satisfied with the results of the talks with the top leadership of Kazakhstan. The progressive nature of cooperation was noted.

Sadyr Japarov noted that a wide range of topical issues of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation in almost all areas was discussed.

«We paid special attention to further development and deepening of allied relations and strategic partnership between our states, interaction in integration and international associations. We agreed that we would continue to build up mutual trade, creating the necessary conditions for this. However, we still have a lot to do. To do this, we have the desire, aspiration and political will to dynamically develop mutually beneficial and fruitful cooperation with fraternal Kazakhstan in all directions,» Sadyr Japarov said and stressed that he also invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay a return visit to Kyrgyzstan.