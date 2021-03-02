President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Kazakhstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov left for Kazakhstan today with a state visit. Presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov will hold bilateral negotiations with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and discuss topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as further prospects for interaction in Nur-Sultan city.

The head of state will meet with the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Chairman of the Mazhilis of Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin and the Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

Within the framework of the state visit, Sadyr Japarov is scheduled to meet with representatives of the business circles of Kazakhstan.

The delegation includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ruslan Kazakbaev, Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Economy and Finance Ulukbek Karmyshakov, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office Dastan Dyushekeev, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Jeenbek Kulubaev, the Minister of Defense Taalaibek Omuraliev, the Minister of Agriculture , Water Management and Regional Development Askarbek Dzhanybekov, the Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Kairat Imanaliev, the Minister of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications Gulmira Abdralieva, the Minister of Education and Science Almazbek Beishenaliev, the Minister of Energy and Industry Kubanychbek Turdubaev, Director of the State Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments Almambet Shykmamatov, and the Director of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety Myrzabek Zhyparkulov.