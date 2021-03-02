10:50
USD 84.78
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.15
English

President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Kazakhstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov left for Kazakhstan today with a state visit. Presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov will hold bilateral negotiations with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and discuss topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as further prospects for interaction in Nur-Sultan city.

The head of state will meet with the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Chairman of the Mazhilis of Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin and the Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

Within the framework of the state visit, Sadyr Japarov is scheduled to meet with representatives of the business circles of Kazakhstan.

The delegation includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ruslan Kazakbaev, Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Economy and Finance Ulukbek Karmyshakov, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office Dastan Dyushekeev, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Jeenbek Kulubaev, the Minister of Defense Taalaibek Omuraliev, the Minister of Agriculture , Water Management and Regional Development Askarbek Dzhanybekov, the Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Kairat Imanaliev, the Minister of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications Gulmira Abdralieva, the Minister of Education and Science Almazbek Beishenaliev, the Minister of Energy and Industry Kubanychbek Turdubaev, Director of the State Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments Almambet Shykmamatov, and the Director of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety Myrzabek Zhyparkulov.
link: https://24.kg/english/185073/
views: 137
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov promises to protect investors
Sadyr Japarov tells why he plans visit to Kazakhstan
Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Kazakhstan on March 2-3
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov intend to nominate him for Nobel Prize
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan
Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor
Presidential spokeswoman tells about results of Sadyr Japarov's visit to Moscow
Human Rights Watch sends recommendations to President Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov about change of power and Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Japarov asks Russian authorities to vaccinate Kyrgyz migrants against COVID-19
Popular
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan
2 March, Tuesday
10:33
Kyrgyzstan connects to Travel without COVID-19 app in test mode Kyrgyzstan connects to Travel without COVID-19 app in...
10:23
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:19
Court could acquit foreigner abusing wife for ten years in Bishkek
09:59
633 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109 - in serious condition
09:53
57 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,308 in total
1 March, Monday
20:41
Car crashes into mosque in Uzgen, one person killed, 7 injured
20:15
Parliamentary deputy Aliyarbek Abzhaliev suspected of illegal enrichment