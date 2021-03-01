Volkswagen driver hits child using pedestrian crossing in Bishkek

Driver of a car hit a child in Bishkek. Press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident happened today at about 7.30 at the intersection of Kievskaya and Isanova Streets.

«The driver of Volkswagen Polo hit a child on a crosswalk. The boy was taken to the City Children’s Clinical Hospital No. 3 with injuries. The driver did not flee from the scene of the traffic accident, his car was placed on the impoundment lot. An investigation is underway,» the department reported.