English

Kyrgyzstan connected to Eurasian Travel without COVID-19 application

The Digital Initiatives Fund of the Eurasian Development Bank updated the application Travel without COVID-19: family access was opened and Kyrgyzstan was connected to it. Press service of the Eurasian Development Bank reports.

The application currently has a family access function that allows several people to use one device with the installed program, including minors. In addition, an expanded list of laboratories where you can undergo PCR testing is available in Travel without COVID-19 app. Changes have been made to the inspector mode: the scanner is now enabled in «Profile» section. The geography of the application is also expanding. Kyrgyzstan joined Travel without COVID-19 project on February 24, 2021.

Two state laboratories of the Kyrgyz Republic have been connected to the platform.

Citizens of Armenia, Belarus, Russia and Kyrgyzstan can use the application now. Travel without COVID-19 allows the user to find the nearest laboratories where they can be tested for COVID-19, get the test result on the screen of their smartphone in the form of a QR code.

As of February 26, more than 85,000 users have installed the application, about 40,000 received the results in the mobile application Travel without COVID-1 and used it during their travels.
