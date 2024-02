It will be possible to buy and sell apartments online through Tunduk application from March 1. Azamat Burzhuyev, head of the Digital Development Department of the Presidential Executive Office, posted in his microblog on X.

According to him, the seller and the buyer must pass a bio-identification in the application and use cloud signatures.

«The system will fill in all the data itself and notify you when you need to pick up the documents,» Azamat Burzhuyev wrote.