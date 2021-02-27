20:22
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will visit Kazakhstan in early March. Spokeswoman for the head of the country Galina Baiterek confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, she still does not know the program and status of the trip. «We will provide more information on Monday,» she said.

After the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan, the head of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated Japarov on his election. The press service of the head of the neighboring state reported that Tokayev invited Japarov to pay official visit to Kazakhstan. Sadyr Japarov accepted the invitation, noting that he would come to the neighboring state on his first visit as the leader of the republic. However, the President Sadyr Japarov made his first official visit to the Russian Federation.
