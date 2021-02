Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered sanction against the director of Kabarlar news agency Umut Mukambetova.

The suspect in extortion was placed under house arrest by a court decision.

Officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) detained the director of Kabarlar news agency on suspicion of extortion of money. According to the state committee, Umut Mukambetova extorted money from a citizen for removing a video from the website.