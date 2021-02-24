SCNS detains head of Kabarlar news agency

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a head of Kabarlar news agency Umut Mukambetova. Press center of the state committee reported.

Earlier, the SCNS conducted pre-trial proceedings under the Article «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The head of the news agency was caught red-handed while taking money in the amount of 84,000 soms. She extorted the money for removal of a video footage, in which the applicant was captured at the moment, when the patrol police officers brought him to administrative responsibility for drunk driving. The head of the news agency was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» the SCNS said.