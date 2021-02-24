Internet recruiter of Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Bishkek

Officers of the Service for Countering Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan detained a recruiter from Hizb ut-Tahrir. Press service of the regional Department of Internal Affairs reported.

«An account was detected on Facebook social media that disseminated the ideology of Hizb ut-Tahrir religious extremist organization banned in Kyrgyzstan. On February 23, police investigators detained a 42-year-old native of Jalal-Abad region in one of the houses in Bishkek, who was hiding behind this account,» the police informed.

The detainee was placed in a temporary detention facility. An investigation is underway.