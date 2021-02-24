19:01
USD 84.65
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.14
English

Deputy commission for checking work of Kumtor becomes state one

Deputy commission for checking the work of Kumtor gold mining enterprise was transformed into a state one. The decision was made today at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to its Chairman Akylbek Japarov, this was done due to the fact that the Presidential and Government Executive Office expressed a wish to delegate specialists for participation in the work of the commission, respectively, its status will now be higher — the state commission. At least 71 deputies voted for its renaming.

Umbetaly Kydyraliev was elected an assistant of Akylbek Japarov.

The deputies intend to check implementation of the decisions of the previous parliamentary and government commissions.
link: https://24.kg/english/184518/
views: 92
Print
Related
Parliamentary commission for checking work of Kumtor consists of 12 deputies
Parliament members propose to check work of Kumtor again
Kumtor Gold Company: Mine area has not changed since 2009
Chief Resuscitator of Health Ministry not agree with commission on COVID-19
Kyrgyzstan’s Government offered to hold negotiations to extend work of Kumtor
Gold figures: How much Kyrgyzstan and Centerra earn on Kumtor
More than 14.4 tons of gold produced at Kumtor for nine months of 2020
Sadyr Japarov renounces intention to nationalize Kumtor
Kumtor mine operates as usual
People’s guards take Kumtor office under protection
Popular
Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months
Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack
President Sadyr Japarov to hold bilateral talks with head of Russia President Sadyr Japarov to hold bilateral talks with head of Russia
24 February, Wednesday
18:50
Sadyr Japarov tells Russian media about upcoming vaccination in Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov tells Russian media about upcoming vaccin...
18:37
Deputies to check operation of Vertex Gold Company
18:21
Supporters of Abdil Segizbaev hold rally near SCNS building in Bishkek
18:12
Deputy commission for checking work of Kumtor becomes state one
18:03
Former head of SCNS Abdil Segizbaev remanded in custody