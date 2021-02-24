Deputy commission for checking work of Kumtor becomes state one

Deputy commission for checking the work of Kumtor gold mining enterprise was transformed into a state one. The decision was made today at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to its Chairman Akylbek Japarov, this was done due to the fact that the Presidential and Government Executive Office expressed a wish to delegate specialists for participation in the work of the commission, respectively, its status will now be higher — the state commission. At least 71 deputies voted for its renaming.

Umbetaly Kydyraliev was elected an assistant of Akylbek Japarov.

The deputies intend to check implementation of the decisions of the previous parliamentary and government commissions.