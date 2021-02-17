Parliamentary commission for checking work of Kumtor consists of 12 deputies

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan created a commission to check the work of Kumtor gold mining enterprise. The proposal of Respublika — Ata Zhurt parliamentary faction was supported by the majority of the deputies.

The commission includes 12 deputies: Omurbek Bakirov, Ryskeldi Mombekov, Samat Ibraev, Ainuru Altybaeva, Umbetaly Kydyraliev, Abdybek Duishaliev, Zakir Sharapov, Zamirbek Esenamanov, Urmat Samaev, Osmon Turdumanbetov, Akylbek Japarov and Kanybek Imanaliev.

They will adopt the rules and terms of the commission’s work in the near future.

The deputies intend to check implementation of the decisions of the previous parliamentary and government commissions.