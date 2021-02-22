11:57
Traffic accident involving patrol police car occurs in Bishkek

Traffic accident involving a patrol police car occurred in Bishkek at the intersection of April 7 and Frunze Streets. Video of the traffic incident was posted on Koroche Telegram channel.

The Department of the Patrol Police Service confirmed information about the traffic accident to 24.kg news agency.

«The traffic accident was registered. A patrol police car collided with a Daewoo Nexia. They were taken to the impoundment lot. Details are being clarified,» press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service said.
