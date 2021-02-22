Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist

Within the framework of a working visit to Pakistan, the Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Beishenaliev met with the President of the Pakistan Medical Commission Arshad Taqi. Press service of the ministry reported.

As a result of negotiations, the parties resolved the issue of medical schools in Kyrgyzstan. They were included in A, B and C lists of the Pakistan Medical Commission.

«Pakistani citizens who have graduated from universities from the aforementioned list will have unhindered access to the exams of the Medical Commission,» the ministry said.

Notes to the lists: A — international, independently accredited educational institutions;

B — educational institutions that have passed independent accreditation, but have not passed international accreditation;

C — non-accredited and new medical schools.

The recently opened medical schools will be included in a separate list at the request of the minister.

Pakistani citizens can freely apply to all educational institutions included in the lists mentioned above.

«At the same time, the issues arising between the two parties due to differences in the curriculum were resolved comprehensively in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the ministry added.

In addition, during the visit, Almazbek Beishenaliev met with the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Tariq Banuri. The parties agreed to establish the Kyrgyz-Pakistani Science Foundation. The Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan agreed with the Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood to promote academic mobility between the universities of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

It is also planned to exchange experience with the Pakistani side on the development of state standards for professional education.

At the end of October Pakistan included all medical schools in Kyrgyzstan in the black list and does not recommend its citizens to enroll in them. The reason was that 90 percent of Pakistani graduates from universities in the Kyrgyz Republic cannot pass the mandatory examination at the Pakistan Medical Commission, and their diplomas are not recognized at home. It became known later that the Pakistani side withdrew four Kyrgyz medical schools from the black list.