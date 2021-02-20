Part of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow

Cold water supply will be suspended in part of Bishkek tomorrow. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The reason for the shutdown is the maintenance and repair work, due to which the Soviet water pipeline will be turned off.

Supply of drinking water will be temporarily stopped in microdistrict No. 10 and in the area bounded by Suerkulov, Tynystanov, Akhunbaev Streets and Ala-Archa river; Mederov, Radishchev, Tolstoy, Zhukeyev-Pudovkin Streets; Elebaev, Mederov, Zhukeyev-Pudovkin, Akhunbaev Streets on February 21 from 9.00 to 20.00.

All buildings and dormitories of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, the City Children’s Emergency Hospital, school No. 61, International School on 14a, Tynystanov Street, nursing home, the Kyrgyz National Agrarian University, school No. 14, the City Clinical Hospital No. 6, the Kyrgyz State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports, the National Center of Phthisiology, the Bishkek Music and Pedagogical College, Ak-bala UVK, Eye Microsurgery Hospital, the Kyrgyz National Conservatory, Dentistry No. 3, Psychotherapy Center Harmony of Life, the Kyrgyz State University, kindergarten No. 107 and etc. will have no cold water tomorrow.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks the townspeople to stock up on drinking water.