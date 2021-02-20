US welcomes investigation and arrest of Raiymbek Matraimov

The US welcomes the investigation and arrest of Raiymbek Matraimov on charges of corruption and money laundering. Message of the diplomatic mission on the official Twitter account says.

«We are committed to working with Kyrgyz law enforcement to identify and, if proven, return stolen Kyrgyz assets to the Kyrgyz people,» the message says.

The State Committee for National Security detained Raiymbek Matraimov yesterday. He is accused of money laundering. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for 48 hours. The investigators will petition for arrest of the suspect.

On February 11, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek completed consideration of the criminal case against Raiymbek Matraimov. Judge Gulzat Dyikanbaeva found him guilty of corruption, fined 260,000 soms and lifted arrest from the property of the accused.