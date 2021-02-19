15:12
USD 84.54
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstan insists on more practical activities under UN programs

«As part of the launch of the UN Framework Programme, it is necessary to move to more practical activities,» the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said during an online meeting with representatives of all United Nations agencies in Kyrgyzstan.

Artem Novikov thanked the UN for the humanitarian and technical assistance provided during the crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted the work of the emergency response coordination group and the urgency of responding to the socio-economic impact of the crisis.

The meeting participants discussed the main approaches proposed by the UN within the Framework Programme.

Artem Novikov drew attention to the need to move to more practical measures in terms of installing the necessary equipment for medical institutions, creation of a system of preliminary examination and medical monitoring of the health of children, creation of laboratories for determining genomes of new strains of viral infections, social support of citizens and increasing the economic activity of entrepreneurial sector.

UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan Ozonnia Ojielo noted the effective and well-coordinated work with the government and assured that the organization was ready to assist in finalizing the framework document as quickly as possible. He also said that a significant amount would be allocated from the UN system and donors for implementation of the programme for 2021-2022.

The parties agreed to finalize sections of the Framework Programme in five key areas by March 10 to submit it for approval by the government leadership.
link: https://24.kg/english/184065/
views: 128
Print
Related
Bishkek joins Making Cities Resilient initiative
Elvira Surabaldieva meets with UN OHCHR representative
UN declares 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables
UN commemorates 1st International Day of Epidemic Preparedness
Kyrgyz journalist featured in UN book about successful people changing the world
Rape of 13-year-old girl: UN calls on Kyrgyzstan to end impunity
Government of Kyrgyzstan hopes for UN assistance in presidential elections
UN to allocate $ 25 million to Kyrgyzstan to cope with post-COVID-19 crisis
Foreign Ministry asks UN to increase assistance to Kyrgyzstan due to COVID-19
UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights
Popular
Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people
Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced
19 February, Friday
14:06
Swindler deceiving Kyrgyzstanis since autumn 2018 arrested in Almaty Swindler deceiving Kyrgyzstanis since autumn 2018 arres...
13:47
Football player Aidana Otorbaeva wins special FIFPRO Hero award
13:36
Kyrgyzstan insists on more practical activities under UN programs
13:03
Numerous violations and corruption revealed at Osh HPP
12:50
Policeman beaten at Chaldovar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint