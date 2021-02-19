Kyrgyzstan insists on more practical activities under UN programs

«As part of the launch of the UN Framework Programme, it is necessary to move to more practical activities,» the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said during an online meeting with representatives of all United Nations agencies in Kyrgyzstan.

Artem Novikov thanked the UN for the humanitarian and technical assistance provided during the crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted the work of the emergency response coordination group and the urgency of responding to the socio-economic impact of the crisis.

The meeting participants discussed the main approaches proposed by the UN within the Framework Programme.

Artem Novikov drew attention to the need to move to more practical measures in terms of installing the necessary equipment for medical institutions, creation of a system of preliminary examination and medical monitoring of the health of children, creation of laboratories for determining genomes of new strains of viral infections, social support of citizens and increasing the economic activity of entrepreneurial sector.

UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan Ozonnia Ojielo noted the effective and well-coordinated work with the government and assured that the organization was ready to assist in finalizing the framework document as quickly as possible. He also said that a significant amount would be allocated from the UN system and donors for implementation of the programme for 2021-2022.

The parties agreed to finalize sections of the Framework Programme in five key areas by March 10 to submit it for approval by the government leadership.