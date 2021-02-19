Germany plans to open new center for snow leopards in Kyrgyzstan

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev met with the Executive Director of theNature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) Leif Miller at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Germany. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Conservation Union for many years of fruitful cooperation and implementation of NABU projects in the field of nature protection in Kyrgyzstan. Particular attention at the meeting was paid to the opening of a new rehabilitation center in Kyrgyzstan to preserve the population and protect the habitat of snow leopards.

«The parties also exchanged views on the main directions of regional environmental cooperation and noted the importance of solving problems to ensure environmental safety in Central Asia,» the statement says.