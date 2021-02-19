10:35
USD 84.54
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.15
English

Germany plans to open new center for snow leopards in Kyrgyzstan

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev met with the Executive Director of theNature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) Leif Miller at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Germany. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Conservation Union for many years of fruitful cooperation and implementation of NABU projects in the field of nature protection in Kyrgyzstan. Particular attention at the meeting was paid to the opening of a new rehabilitation center in Kyrgyzstan to preserve the population and protect the habitat of snow leopards.

«The parties also exchanged views on the main directions of regional environmental cooperation and noted the importance of solving problems to ensure environmental safety in Central Asia,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/184000/
views: 85
Print
Related
В NABU узнали в «убитом» барсе хищника, которого они пытались спасти весной
German doctors arrive in Kyrgyzstan to help fight COVID-19
Germany donates equipment for treatment of patients with COVID-19
Germany to assist in introducing green economy principles in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis in Germany raise money for fight against coronavirus
Erines Otorbaev relieved of post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Germany
Germany to allocate Kyrgyzstan €500,000 for 2020-2021 elections
Germany announces reduction in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Germany to allocate €500,000 to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus
Consulate and Visa Department of Embassy of Germany closed for visitors
Popular
Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people
Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced
19 February, Friday
10:14
Man jailed for 14 years for sexual assault of minor in Aravan Man jailed for 14 years for sexual assault of minor in...
09:58
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
09:55
Germany plans to open new center for snow leopards in Kyrgyzstan
09:41
Emergency Situations Minister meets with Deputy Director of Rosatom
09:34
Raiymbek Matraimov detained for illicit enrichment
18 February, Thursday
17:57
Osh State University to be named after Kanybek Isakov
17:48
Draft of new Constitution needs improvement, media experts believe
17:21
Electronic invoices must be used to export goods to EAEU
17:10
SCNS Chairman promises to continue fight against corruption
15:34
Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border