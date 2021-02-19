10:35
Emergency Situations Minister meets with Deputy Director of Rosatom

The Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Azhikeev, within the framework of his working visit to Russia, met with the Deputy General Director of Rosatom Nikolai Spassky. Press service of the ministry reported.

Boobek Azhikeev noted the importance of implementation of the Interstate Target Program aimed at reclamation of territories affected by uranium mining.

The parties discussed the progress in implementation of the Interstate Program, in particular, that all work would be carried out according to the established schedule.

Management of Rosatom noted that the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan is a reliable partner in the implementation of the program.
