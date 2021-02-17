Major airlines to help UNICEF deliver COVID-19 vaccines

More than 10 major international airlines will help the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) with delivery of coronavirus vaccines, as well as medicines and medical equipment to fight the pandemic. UN News reports.

In the long term, UNICEF’s cooperation with the airlines can become the basis for a prompt response to crises and delivery of humanitarian cargo.

«Delivery of these life-saving vaccines is a monumental and complex undertaking, considering the sheer volumes that need to be transported, the cold chain requirements, the number of expected deliveries and the diversity of routes» said Etleva Kadilli, Director of UNICEF Supply Division.

Airlines covering routes to over 100 countries will support the COVAX Facility — the global effort aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. In order to deliver large volumes of vaccines on time, additional flights will be operated to a number of destinations.