Government considers issue of assigning official status to Batken region

Government of Kyrgyzstan is considering the issue of assigning official status to Batken region. Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov announced this live on social media.

According to him, there are territories in some regions of the country, where border issues have not yet been resolved.

«Especially in Batken region. Its leadership changed yesterday. Omurbek Suvanaliev has been appointed the Plenipotentiary Representative in the region. I think the new management will fulfill the assigned tasks properly and on time. As you know, there are disputed sections in border areas in Batken. In fact, the situation in the region is very difficult. Therefore, we are considering the issue of assigning a special status to the region,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

He added that the Cabinet of Ministers would make every effort to create infrastructure in the region. «I consider those who live in the border areas as heroes,» the Prime Minister said.

Incidents were registered on several sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik and Kyrgyz-Uzbek borders last week. In this regard, residents of border areas hold rallies in Bishkek for the second day in a row.
link: https://24.kg/english/183694/
views: 138
