10:38
USD 84.46
EUR 102.54
RUB 1.15
English

Bishkek joins Making Cities Resilient initiative

Bishkek has joined the global Making Cities Resilient initiative. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The campaign is supported by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and the European Union.

«An introductory meeting of the technical working group on disaster resilience and development of a local strategy was held the day before. It brought together representatives and heads of city services. Its participants learned about the concepts of disaster risk reduction in urban settings, explored how to use campaign tools and approaches to build resilience of local populations to disasters. In addition, a work plan for further actions was discussed,» the City Hall noted.

The City Hall has set up a technical working group to conduct a resilience assessment that will lay the foundation for development of local disaster risk reduction strategies and approaches to safe city development.
link: https://24.kg/english/183566/
views: 133
Print
Related
Elvira Surabaldieva meets with UN OHCHR representative
UN declares 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables
UN commemorates 1st International Day of Epidemic Preparedness
Kyrgyz journalist featured in UN book about successful people changing the world
Rape of 13-year-old girl: UN calls on Kyrgyzstan to end impunity
Government of Kyrgyzstan hopes for UN assistance in presidential elections
UN to allocate $ 25 million to Kyrgyzstan to cope with post-COVID-19 crisis
Foreign Ministry asks UN to increase assistance to Kyrgyzstan due to COVID-19
UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights
UN Secretary-General's Special Representative to arrive in Bishkek
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
16 February, Tuesday
09:27
Bishkek joins Making Cities Resilient initiative Bishkek joins Making Cities Resilient initiative
09:16
Illegal migrant from Kyrgyzstan stabs sister with knife in Yekaterinburg
09:00
OSCE to train Plenipotentiaries in regions in investment projects development
15 February, Monday
21:40
Uzbek side stops work on border with Ala-Buka district
21:31
Trees planted on disputed territory between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
21:23
Number of disputed border sections decreases 8 times for 20 years
21:12
Former head of Education Ministry appointed Adviser to Prime Minister
21:07
Negotiations with Tajikistan over border demarcation to continue in March