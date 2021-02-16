Bishkek joins Making Cities Resilient initiative

Bishkek has joined the global Making Cities Resilient initiative. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The campaign is supported by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and the European Union.

«An introductory meeting of the technical working group on disaster resilience and development of a local strategy was held the day before. It brought together representatives and heads of city services. Its participants learned about the concepts of disaster risk reduction in urban settings, explored how to use campaign tools and approaches to build resilience of local populations to disasters. In addition, a work plan for further actions was discussed,» the City Hall noted.

The City Hall has set up a technical working group to conduct a resilience assessment that will lay the foundation for development of local disaster risk reduction strategies and approaches to safe city development.