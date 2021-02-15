22:27
Former head of Education Ministry appointed Adviser to Prime Minister

Kanybek Osmonaliev was appointed an Adviser to the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov.

Kanybek Osmonaliev served as the Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic from 2007 to 2012. Then he headed the State Commission for Religious Affairs, and later became a deputy of the Parliament from Ar-Namys party. In March 2020, he was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security after a rally of Sadyr Japarov’s supporters. He was suspected of staging the rally and provoking its participants into riots, disobeying the demands of the police, throwing stones at them, as well as attempting to enter the White House territory and seize power. In June last year, he was placed under house arrest for health reasons.

In addition, in October 2020, Kanybek Osmonaliev applied for the post of rector of the Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn.
