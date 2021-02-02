21:03
Ex-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his family leave Kyrgyzstan

Ex-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov left Kyrgyzstan together with his family. Sources from among the close associates of the ex-president confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Jeenbekov left for Istanbul from Manas International Airport yesterday.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign on October 15, 2020 due to riots.

It was announced recently that Sooronbai Jeenbekov was summoned to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek to give testimony within the case against the former deputy prime minister Duishenbek Zilaliev.

In addition, participants of the October events filed a demand to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security to bring Jeenbekov to criminal responsibility. They believe that the ex-president had no right to issue an order to forcefully disperse the October 5 rally.
