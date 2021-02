Woman and her three-year-old child drowned in a pond in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The 3-year-old boy drowned in Aral village, Talas region on February 14 at about 16.50. His 25-year-old mother tried to save him and also drowned.

The father of the boy pulled his body out of water. The woman was taken out by the rescuers who arrived at the scene. The bodies were handed over to police officers.