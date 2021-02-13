15:26
Man breaking into safes at Bishkek City Court arrested

Field investigators of the Pervomaisky District Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek found and detained a suspect who entered the building of the Bishkek City Court and broke into the judges’ offices. The press service of the district department informed 24.kg news agency.

«The 29-year-old suspect was found in Osh city. He was detained and taken to Bishkek, placed in the temporary detention facility of the city police department. Investigation into the theft continues. The amount of damage caused is being calculated,» the Department of Internal Affairs said.

Unknown people entered the building of the Bishkek City Court, opened the doors of the judges’ offices located on the second, third and fourth floors, and broke their safes open on the night of February 10. The court reported later that none of the criminal case disappeared from the safes.
