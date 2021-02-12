18:18
Another criminal case initiated against SDMK

Financial Police are investigating a criminal case against the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK), initiated at the request of the Ulema Council. The press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

«In December 2020, a statement was received from the Ulema Council to conduct an audit of the activities of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan. This fact was registered under Article 233 (abuse of authority at a commercial organization or other organization) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. At present, an investigation is underway, an audit and a tax audit of the activities of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan are being conducted,» the statement says.

The State Committee for National Security is investigating a criminal case on financial fraud at SDMK. Ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev is suspected of financial violations related to the use of money transferred by the pilgrims for performing Hajj. Prior to that, the chief accountant of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan was detained for bribery of employees of the State Committee for National Security on an especially large scale. The ex-head of SDMK was placed under house arrest yesterday.
