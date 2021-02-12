12:02
Ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev placed under house arrest

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered a measure of restraint for the ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev.

Investigation asked to arrest the accused for two months, and the prosecutor asked not to take him into custody.

By the court decision, the religious leader was placed under house arrest until the end of investigation.

Maksat Toktomushev is suspected of financial violations related to the use of money transferred by the pilgrims for performing Hajj. Prior to that, the chief accountant of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan was detained for bribery of employees of the State Committee for National Security on an especially large scale.
