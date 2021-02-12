15:12
Kylychbek Abyshev appointed Deputy Secretary of Security Council

Kylychbek Abyshev has been appointed a Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the head of state Sadyr Japarov.

It is known that Kylychbek Abyshev ran for Parliament in October 2020. He was number 90 in the list of Respublika party and was registered as unemployed.

In 2011, he held the post of Deputy Permanent Representative of the Government in the Parliament, worked there for five years. According to some reports, the official was fired for loss of confidence.
Kylychbek Abyshev appointed Deputy Secretary of Security Council
