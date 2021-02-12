Turkey ratifies agreement on opening of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital

Agreement on the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship has been ratified. Press service of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Turkey reports.

On January 10, the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey ratified an agreement between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Turkish Republic on the opening, joint management and transfer of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital, as well as on education of the Kyrgyzstanis in Turkey in the field of medicine and medical specialties.

After this agreement is signed by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the hospital will be equipped with the necessary medical equipment for further full functioning.

Under the agreement, the Turkish side will provide an opportunity to study in Turkey for 20 Kyrgyz doctors annually, as well as support in the development of a curriculum focused on medical education and training in medical specialties in Kyrgyzstan.

The agreement was signed on September 1, 2018 in Bishkek. The Parliament ratified it on April 18, 2019, and on May 28, 2019, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic signed a law on its ratification.

Construction of the hospital, funded by a grant from Turkey, began in June 2016 and was completed in November 2017. The hospital has 72 beds, including 21 beds in the intensive care unit.

During the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it was temporarily opened to admit and treat patients with coronavirus infection.