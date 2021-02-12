10:34
USD 84.20
EUR 102.08
RUB 1.14
English

Turkey ratifies agreement on opening of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital

Agreement on the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship has been ratified. Press service of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Turkey reports.

On January 10, the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey ratified an agreement between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Turkish Republic on the opening, joint management and transfer of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital, as well as on education of the Kyrgyzstanis in Turkey in the field of medicine and medical specialties.

After this agreement is signed by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the hospital will be equipped with the necessary medical equipment for further full functioning.

Under the agreement, the Turkish side will provide an opportunity to study in Turkey for 20 Kyrgyz doctors annually, as well as support in the development of a curriculum focused on medical education and training in medical specialties in Kyrgyzstan.

The agreement was signed on September 1, 2018 in Bishkek. The Parliament ratified it on April 18, 2019, and on May 28, 2019, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic signed a law on its ratification.

Construction of the hospital, funded by a grant from Turkey, began in June 2016 and was completed in November 2017. The hospital has 72 beds, including 21 beds in the intensive care unit.

During the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it was temporarily opened to admit and treat patients with coronavirus infection.
link: https://24.kg/english/183230/
views: 87
Print
Related
26-year-old Kyrgyzstani gives birth to baby girl at Istanbul airport
Kübra Erbayrakçı from Turkey about wonderful aspects of Kyrgyz language
Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
Turkish Maarif Foundation to open first school in Bishkek
Kyrgyz women forced into prostitution in Turkey, suspects arrested
Control over doctors and fight against contraband: Why drug database is needed
Another Kyrgyzstani detained in Italy for illegal migration
Turkey to help Kyrgyzstan create national medicines database
23-year-old Kyrgyzstani dies in Antalya
Turkey tightens entry requirements due to coronavirus
Popular
Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period
Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees
Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials
12 February, Friday
10:29
Sadyr Japarov: Parliament can correct shortcomings in draft Constitution Sadyr Japarov: Parliament can correct shortcomings in d...
10:12
Japarov: I warned ministers if they steal, they will end up in prison
10:04
Turkey ratifies agreement on opening of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital
09:54
Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev appointed head of Defense Department of Cabinet
09:48
Kyrgyzstan to host first International Forum of Rectors in autumn
11 February, Thursday
20:04
Migrants transfer $ 2.3 billion to Kyrgyzstan in 2020
18:49
Border conflict: Local authorities meet with Ak-Sai residents
18:39
Raiymbek Matraimov fined 260,000 soms, arrest of property lifted
18:31
COVID-19 registered in 2,464 schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan
18:15
Raiymbek Matraimov pleads guilty to organizing corruption scheme at customs