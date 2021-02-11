13:04
Marsbek Kydykbaev becomes Prosecutor of Bishkek

Marsbek Kydykbaev was appointed a Prosecutor of Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The corresponding order was signed by the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev. Marsbek Kydykbaev was introduced to the personnel.

The prosecutor of the capital Temirbek Bekmamatov was relieved of his post at his own request.

Marsbek Kydykbaev previously held the post of a prosecutor of Tokmak city. In 2012, a criminal case was initiated against him under the Articles «Abuse of official position», «Illegal use of budget funds» and «Forgery of an official document.» He was placed in a pre-trial detention center, then placed under house arrest. Marsbek Kydykbaev was acquitted in court. He had worked as a lawyer for a long time. He is the brother of a former deputy and ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kubanychbek Kadyrov. He defended him in court on attempted seizure of power charges.
