New Mayor of Tash-Kumyr appointed

Kelsinbek Bektemirov has been relieved of his post as Mayor of Tash-Kumyr in Jalal-Abad region. Erk Orozbaev has been appointed in his place.

The corresponding personnel decisions were made by the president. The reasons for Bektemirov’s dismissal have not been officially specified. He served as mayor since 2022.

Photo social media. Erk Orozbaev

Erk Orozbaev was born on March 2, 1984. He is a native of Aksy district, Jalal-Abad region. In 2020, he ran for the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) from Birimdik party. He was involved in public activities and youth initiatives.