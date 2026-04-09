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Urmatbek Borzhiev appointed Director of National Phthisiology Center

Urmatbek Borzhiev has been appointed Director of the National Phthisiology Center. He replaces Abdullaat Kadyrov, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, Minister Damir Osmonov introduced the new director to the center’s staff.

Urmatbek Borzhiev holds a Candidate of Medical Sciences degree and has experience in healthcare, including in leadership positions. He previously headed the Jalal-Abad Blood Center.

The minister outlined the following objectives: increasing the service’s efficiency, strengthening its workforce, and improving the quality of medical care.
link: https://24.kg/english/369615/
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