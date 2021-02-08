Residents of Alamedin district hold rally in Bishkek

Residents of Alamedin district held rally near the building of the City Hall in Bishkek. They accuse officials of the City Hall of encroaching on the land of villagers.

According to the protesters, acting mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev visited them recently and said that it was planned to annex the territory of Alamedin district to the city, construct high-rise buildings on it.

«Our parents were allocated land plots, someone bought them back in 2005-2006. We have been waiting for land transformation for many years. Sadyr Japarov promised to help us. We belong to Chui region,» the protesters noted.

They added that they have been protecting their land plots for 25 years. «This is our property, why should someone take it away,» the protesters said.