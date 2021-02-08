09:59
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin. Press service of the Cabinet’s Executive Office reported.

They discussed issues of further cooperation in trade, economic, investment, transport and water energy spheres.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to hold the IX meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council on the territory of Kazakhstan in 2021.

Askar Mamin congratulated Ulukbek Maripov on his appointment as Prime Minister and wished him success in his work.
