EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration

The Digital Initiative Fund of the Eurasian Development Bank will develop a specialized mobile service Work in EAEU by the beginning of 2022. The Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin announced during Digital Almaty forum.

According to him, Work in EAEU application is designed to eliminate the digital divide, create conditions for a comfortable stay in the country of employment and strengthen integration ties within the Union. With the help of the application, it will be possible to get a wide range of public and commercial services even before entering the country of employment: fill out the documents necessary for employment, find and apply for a vacancy, rent a house, get insurance, get a loan for moving and settling, get a job.

The platform is developed taking into account the needs of users, as well as the need for convenience and ease of use.

Reminders, calendars and electronic «helpers» will greatly facilitate the process of using the application.

«Digitalization ensures seamlessness of the process of receiving public, commercial and financial services by labor migrants throughout the EAEU. This is a breakthrough in ensuring a single labor market and further integration of our countries. For example, even before arrival in the country, a future employee will be able to register with the pension insurance and tax services, find and respond to a vacancy, rent a house, get insurance certificate, get a loan for moving and settling, get a job,» the Chairman of the Board of EDB Nikolay Podguzov said.
