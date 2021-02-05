MFA of Kyrgyzstan reminds about requirements of countries for arriving citizens

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reminded about entry requirements of foreign states, taking into account the measures to combat the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19.

The United States of America

Requirement for presence of negative PCR test for COVID-19, performed in the last 72 hours before departure, or a document confirming person’s recovery within the last three months was introduced from January 26, 2021. They are compulsory for all persons from the age of two.

In addition, airlines check for completed Passenger Disclosure and Attestation to the USA form when boarding a flight to the USA.

Air passengers traveling to the United States from foreign countries can find the guide here.

The Turkish Republic

Negative result of PCR test conducted within 72 hours is also required to enter Turkey.

In addition, persons who have been to the UK, South Africa, Denmark and Brazil over the past days must stay in a 14-day quarantine in places determined by the provincial administrations after entering the territory of the Republic of Turkey. PCR test is conducted on the 10th day, in case of a positive result, treatment will be carried out in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines of the Turkish Ministry of Health.

The Federal Republic of Germany

Germany is also tightening the entry requirements. Mandatory testing is introduced: either within 48 hours before entry, or immediately after it. Mandatory compliance with home quarantine has been also introduced, which can be reduced in case of a negative PCR test, passed 5 days after entering the Federal Republic of Germany.

Uzbekistan

From December 25, 2020, Uzbekistan introduced the requirement for express test for the presence of the antigen of coronavirus infection in those arriving in the country. The procedure also applies to those who have a certificate of absence of COVID-19.

The test requirement applies to every crossing of the state border, even if the border is crossed on the same day.

Indonesia

The government of Indonesia announces a temporary restriction on entry into the country introduced from January 26, 2021.

Belarus

Order of entry and exit was changed on December 21, 2020 in Belarus. In particular, entry into the Republic of Belarus through road checkpoints at the border, simplified passage checkpoints, checkpoints at railway stations, checkpoints at river ports of foreign citizens and stateless persons has been temporarily suspended.

The restriction does not apply to persons entering through the Minsk National Airport.

The People’s Republic of China

To reduce the risks of spread of coronavirus infection, the PRC decided on mandatory PCR testing and an IgM antibody testing for COVID-19.

Vaccinated passengers must upload their passport, PCR test result, IgM antibody test result and vaccination certificate via the website. After verification and approval, the Chinese Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic will issue a Green Health Certificate with an HDC mark for foreign citizens. When boarding a plane, you must show the electronic or printed paper version of the Green Health Certificate and submit it to the airline for check.

The Sultanate of Oman

The Sultanate of Oman has facilitated the visa regime for citizens of 103 countries, including citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

To enter, you need: a passport, valid for at least 6 months at the time of entry, a confirmed return ticket, confirmation of hotel booking, a medical insurance certificate, financial resources covering the costs of the period of stay.

The maximum stay is 14 calendar days. The period of stay cannot be extended or replaced with any type of resident visa. Exceeding the stay will be subject to a fine of 10 Rials per day overdue. If you need to stay in Oman for a longer period, you must request one of the other types of tourist visa in advance in accordance with the system and consular fees established for each type.

Simplified procedure of entry is applied, if you have a valid visa from one of the following countries: USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Japan, Schengen countries.

This type of simplified entry procedure does not provide for a trip to work in the Sultanate of Oman, as well as filing out an application for re-issuance for another type of visa with subsequent receipt of a residence permit.