New car market to open in Jalal-Abad in March

New car market will be opened in Jalal-Abad city in March. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Fencing and lighting works have begun on the territory of the future car market.

«The market will be built according to modern requirements; all conditions will be created. Transport will be able to enter it from four sides; payments will be made electronically. All proceeds will go to the city budget. Jalal-Abad streets will be relieved of traffic jams after opening of the market,» the City Hall said.
