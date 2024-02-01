Clothing market illegally opened on state land in Jalal-Abad

A resident of Nooken district of Jalal-Abad region was detained for organizing illegal activities of a clothing market and unauthorized collection of money from the owners of trading containers. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, facts of corruption were revealed in the illegal provision of land plots for temporary use along Eski-Masy-Sai canal, which are on the balance sheet of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, for a clothing market.

«He arbitrarily installed commercial containers and, since 2010, collected from tenants from 3,000 to 7,000 soms per month. Damage amounting to more than 7 million soms was caused,» the statement says.

The detainee was placed in the temporary detention center of the State Committee for National Security, an investigation is underway.