New Adviser to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov appointed

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has a new adviser. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office reports.

Arslan Koichiev became the adviser.

From 1996 to 2010, he was a producer for BBC World Service in Kyrgyzstan. He lived in London for some time. He was engaged in business and writing.

Arslan Koichiev specializes in the history of the Kyrgyz Republic. His works have been published in Kyrgyz, English and Russian.

His The Curse novel, dedicated to the history of the rise of national liberation movement in 1916, was published in 2010 in Bishkek in the Kyrgyz language.