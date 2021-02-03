Tilek Toktogaziev: We could have implemented more ideas, if we had time

We could have implemented more ideas, if we had been given time. The acting Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of Kyrgyzstan, Tilek Toktogaziev, stated at a press conference.

He reported on 100 days of work as head of the Ministry of Agriculture.

He named consolidation of farmers, development of cooperatives, creation of the Union of Livestock Breeders, development of a Concept for Development of Animal Husbandry until 2025, attraction of investments, ministry’s switch to electronic document flow and creation of a Telegram bot for farmers among the main reforms that have been carried out.

«I was appointed to this post on October 22. We will hand over the post to the next minister. I would like to continue the projects started. I think we have managed to sow the seeds of reforms,» Tilek Toktogaziev noted.

Askar Zhanybekov claims the post of Minister of Agriculture in the new composition of Government.