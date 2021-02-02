10:15
Preliminary composition of new Government of Kyrgyzstan announced

The parliamentary majority coalition of Kyrgyzstan has approved Ulukbek Maripov as a Prime Minister yesterday. The structure of the Cabinet of Ministers has been reduced. In particular, the positions of Deputy Prime Ministers in charge of economic, social issues and security have been abolished.

The preliminary composition of the Government under the leadership of Maripov will look like this:

  • First Deputy Prime Minister — Artem Novikov;
  • Defense Minister — Taalaibek Omuraliev;
  • Minister of Agriculture — Askar Zhanybekov;
  • Energy Minister — Kubanychbek Turdubaev;
  • Interior Minister — Ulan Niyazbekov;
  • Minister of Emergency Situations — Boobek Azhikeev;
  • Minister of Justice — Asel Chynbaeva;
  • Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism — Kairat Imanaliev;
  • Minister of Education and Science — Almazbek Beishenaliev;
  • Minister of Economy and Finance — Ulukbek Karymshakov;
  • Minister of Health — Alymkadyr Beishenaliev;
  • Chairman of the State Committee for National Security — Kamchybek Tashiev.

The Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments under the President will be headed by the ex-deputy Almambet Shykmamatov.

The new composition and structure of the Parliament will be approved at a plenary session on February 3.
