Prime Minister does not support businessman for post of Agriculture Minister

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev explained why he did not support the candidacy of a private entrepreneur Tilek Toktogaziev for the post of Minister of Agriculture. He told about this at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

The head of Government stressed that when choosing personnel, he cannot rely only on their youth. «Tilek Toktogaziev is a young entrepreneur with new views. He works in the field of greenhouse business. But I think that, apart from youth and knowledge, there must be experience,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

Recall, Bir-Bol parliamentary faction recommended Tilek Toktogaziev’s candidacy for the post of the Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev nominated Erkinbek Choduev for the post. He is 55 years old and is a Deputy Minister of Agriculture.
