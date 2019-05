Erkinbek Choduev was appointed the Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of Kyrgyzstan. Presidential press service reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on the appointment.

Erkinbek Choduev was the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Minister of Agriculture Nurbek Murashev resigned last week.

«I have been a minister for three years. No one took the post for such a long time. It is a pity that it was not appreciated,» Nurbek Murashev said.