New Minister of Agriculture begins work with reprimands

Forty employees of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation were reprimanded. The head of the Ministry Erkinbek Choduev told at a press conference.

According to him, public criticism against the ministry served as a basis for reprimands. «I laid down a demand to the workers, we must intensify the work, create conditions for the farmers of the country,» Erkinbek Choduev said.

At the same time, the minister does not intend to reduce the staff.

«Many people, including the Parliament, criticize that we have a staff overage. We have a total of 4,090 people, including district departments, and the administrative office itself has 84 employees. I would say that in comparison with others, our office is much more modest. Deficiencies in the work of the ministry were caused by the lack of a single policy,» he believes.
