17:51
USD 84.80
EUR 98.82
RUB 1.20
English

Detained by SCNS Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan dismissed

Ilyich Marsbek uulu was relieved of his post as the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov signed an order, according to which Ilyich Marsbek uulu was relieved of his post. The decision was made in accordance with Paragraph 2, Part 3, Article 47 of the Law on State Civil Service and Municipal Service due to loss of confidence.

The special services continue work on detection of corruption in the delivery of domestic agricultural products to the EAEU countries. As part of the investigation, the officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) detained a Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilyich Marsbek uulu on suspicion of corruption.
link: https://24.kg/english/212342/
views: 100
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decree on Anti-Corruption Council
President reports on fight against corruption, compensation of damage to state
Elections 2021: President promises no ‘gold places’ in party lists
President Sadyr Japarov addresses corrupt officials
SCNS detains relative of ex-head of Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Another rally held on Old Square in Bishkek
Ex-head of Cadastre for Kara-Suu district of Osh region detained
Kumtor case: Iskhak Pirmatov sentenced to fine of 300,000 soms
Accused of illegal enrichment transfer over 6 billion soms to budget
Measure of restraint for Timur Faiziev changed
Popular
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan discusses regulation of prices of medicines Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan discusses regulation of prices of medicines
Aliza Soltonbekova relieved of post of First Deputy Minister of Health Aliza Soltonbekova relieved of post of First Deputy Minister of Health
School for 375 students opened in Ozernoye village, Chui region School for 375 students opened in Ozernoye village, Chui region
Great losses, small victims: About Batken children affected by border conflicts Great losses, small victims: About Batken children affected by border conflicts
1 November, Monday
17:28
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives at the UN Climate Change Conference President of Kyrgyzstan arrives at the UN Climate Chang...
17:09
Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane
16:42
Detained by SCNS Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
16:29
Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy caused by fish
15:49
KAMAZ truck transporting stones overturns, 15-year-old girl killed