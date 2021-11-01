Detained by SCNS Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan dismissed

Ilyich Marsbek uulu was relieved of his post as the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov signed an order, according to which Ilyich Marsbek uulu was relieved of his post. The decision was made in accordance with Paragraph 2, Part 3, Article 47 of the Law on State Civil Service and Municipal Service due to loss of confidence.

The special services continue work on detection of corruption in the delivery of domestic agricultural products to the EAEU countries. As part of the investigation, the officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) detained a Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilyich Marsbek uulu on suspicion of corruption.